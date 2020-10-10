Weekly SPI up 1.24pc

KARACHI: Egged on by rising prices of edible items, especially tomatoes and onions, sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week ended on October 8 went up 1.24 percent over the previous week, while rising 11.28 percent as compared to weekly inflation in the corresponding period a year earlier, official data showed on Friday.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that major items to record an increase in prices included tomatoes (16.39 percent), onions (12.78 percent), eggs (10.78 percent), chicken (5.34 percent), wheat flour bag (2.78 percent), potatoes (2.64 percent), pulse moong (1.21 percent), and sugar (1.03 percent).

The joint impact of these items was 1.16 into the overall SPI for combined group of (1.24 percent), the PBS report said.

SPI for the expenditure group (quintile 1), spending up to Rs17,732 recorded the highest change over last week at 1.56 percent among all groups.

The group spending between Rs17,733 and Rs22,888 recorded an increase of 1.53 percent in their expenses, while those spending Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 and Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 experienced a rise of 1.40 and 1.34 percent, respectively.

The lowest change among all quintiles was recorded by those spending more than Rs44,175 at 1.08 percent.

PBS data showed that average prices of 24 items (47.06 percent) registered an increase, four items (7.8 percent) registered decrease, while prices of 23 items (45.10 percent) did not show any change. SPI comprises of 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.