Sat Oct 10, 2020
October 10, 2020

Fix the price

October 10, 2020

This refers to the news report ‘Sindh farmers demand sugarcane support price at Rs300/40kg’ (Oct 4). The farmers have also asked the Sindh government to start the new crushing season from November 1, 2020. The authorities should listen to these valid demands as the timely start of the sugarcane crushing season will not only be beneficial, but will also ensure the timely cultivation of wheat crop.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should look into the demands of these farmers as well. It should work on their suggestions to fix the price of sugarcane for the upcoming crushing season in its province.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar

