Western influence?

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan suggested that an increase in rape cases in the country is a result of the growing influence of western culture in Pakistan.
A large number of people acknowledge the prime minister’s honesty and struggle. However, it would be better for him to enlighten the people about his own areas of expertise – cricket, and philanthropy – and let criminologists and sociologists comment on rape-related and other social issues with data and facts.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
USA