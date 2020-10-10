Sedition cases

The sedition charges against members of the opposition parties unveil the vulnerability of the PTI-led federal government and its lack of governance.

It shows that the ruling party fears the disintegration of its government under pressure.

Sadam Hussain Ogahi

Lahore

*****

This refers to the editorial ‘Creating dissent’ (Oct 8). The PTI has been using the ‘either you’re with us or you’re part of the corrupt past rulers’ strategy to silence the critics of its dismal performance in office. The latest twist on this smear campaign seems to be gagging all dissent and dubbing its political opponents as traitors. It’s really unfortunate to see the party that rose to power promising good governance, justice to all, merit in hiring, and insulating state institutions from politics, indulged in the same tactics it used to accuse the previous rulers.

The PTI leadership must realise that diversity of thought and freedom of speech are hallmarks of a progressive society. Scottish parliamentarian William Drummond had once observed, “He who will not reason is a bigot; he who cannot, is a fool; and he, who dares not, is a slave”. The people of Pakistan cherish their liberty and freedom of speech and will resist any covert or overt attempts to curb these.

M Shahid Rahim

Bahawalpur