Sat Oct 10, 2020
October 10, 2020

Pakistan bans TikTok over ‘unlawful’ content

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday suspended the operation of Chinese video sharing application TikTok in the country citing its failure “to develop a comprehensive mechanism to control unlawful content”.

“The decision to this effect was taken after receiving complaints from different segments of the society against immoral and indecent content on the video sharing-application,” said a press statement.

The PTA said after issuing final notice to the application, a “considerable time” was given to respond and ensure compliance with the authority’s instructions to develop an effective mechanism to proactively moderate unlawful online content.

However, the application failed to fully comply with the instruction, therefore, directions were issued to block TikTok in the country.

The PTA said TikTok had been informed that the authority was open for engagement and would review its decision “subject to a satisfactory mechanism” by TikTok to moderate unlawful content.

