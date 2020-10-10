NCOC limits number of guests in marriage parties over virus fears

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday asked marriage halls to limit parties to 300 people indoors and 500 outdoors and ensure events do not exceed two hours as the country’s daily Covid-19 cases surged past 600 with eight more deaths.

According to a statement, the NCOC was briefed that while marriage halls were reopened from September 15 due to reduced cases, it is a “very high risk sector” that has the potential to increase positivity at the national level, if Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) are not followed.

Therefore, in order to reduce the chance of spreading the disease from the sector, the NCOC formulated guidelines and shared them with federating units for strict implementation in marriage halls.

The move came as Pakistan’s active cases reached 8,335 after 661 more people tested positive for the virus in the 24 hours leading to Friday. Some 784 patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 67 of which were on ventilator. Eight more died of the virus in the same period.

Amid a second wave warning, the NCOC advised the organisers of marriage halls to ensure 300 individuals for indoor gatherings and 500 individuals for outdoor gatherings. It also noted that the event duration should not exceed two hours with events ending at 10pm.

In case of SOP violations, the halls would be closed for a specified time and slapped with a heavy fine. In order to afford sufficient time for alternate venues, closures on account of SOP violations will take place after two weeks from date of closure ordered by civil administration. “Marriage hall owner will be bound to reimburse complete amount, received on account of advance booking to families which reserved the subject marriage hall,” it said.

The forum was told that due to prevalence of Covid-19, large scale public gatherings were banned in most of the countries around the world as they have the potential to cause “exponential increase in disease spread”.

However, if some public gatherings are unavoidable then these must be organised with strict compliance of SOPs; for which currently deliberations were under way to be subsequently decided at the National Coordination Committee (NCC).