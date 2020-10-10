College sealed in Oghi as lecturers test positive for corona

MANSEHRA: The Government of Degree College Oghi was sealed on Friday after six lecturers and other staff members test positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said Assistant Commissioner Oghi Zainab Ahmad Cheema sealed the college’s central entry and exit gates and offices.

Following the closure of the degree college, they said, the examination centre established at the college was relocated to the Government Secondary School for Boys in Rasheeda in Oghi. “Our examinations had started on September 22 and would continue till October 26 but all the remaining papers would be taken at the centre even though the degree college is reopened for the academic session,” an official of the Hazara University told reporters. An order issued by the Assistant Commissioner Oghi said that the college was sealed on the Health Department’s recommendations after the staff test positive for the virus. “In order to prevent the transmission of the virus, the college in Oghi is hereby sealed for five days,” said the order.