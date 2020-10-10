Prices implementation ordered

NOWSHERA: The district administration has ordered the price magistrates to ensure implementation of the rates of essential commodities to provide relief to the masses. Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Uragzan issued the directives as he chaired a meeting of the District Price Review Committee in his office. The meeting was attended by all assistant commissioners, District Food Controller, assistant director of the Industrial Department/ Consumer Court and representatives of the business community. The deputy commissioner urged the business community to adopt the spirit sacrifice and charge minimum profit from the consumers who were already suffering hardships in the shape of inflation due to Covid-19.