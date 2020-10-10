Protest continues against arrest of Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: The members of the journalist community on Friday continued the protest against the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release.

Peshawar Press Club president Syed Bukhar Shah led the protest outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans which sought the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Syed Bukhar Shah, Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Farmanullah Jan, Gohar Ali, Ansar Abbas, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others spoke on the occasion. They slammed the government for targeting the Jang Media Group and arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. The protesters said the Jang Group chief had been detained for the last 212 days in a case on cooked-up charges. They were critical of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for allegedly pressurising the opposition and the free media. The speakers alleged that the NAB was targeting the opposition, but was ignoring huge corruption committed by the ruling party members. They deplored the lack of action by the anti-graft watchdog over the wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project scandals. The protesters demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.