CTO for following duty timing

MULTAN: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar directed traffic wardens to ensure their presence at respective duty point and utilise best efforts to stop traffic rules violations. During his visit to different sectors of the city after assuming charge of his office here on Friday, Muhammad Zaffar Budzar said all possible resources would be utilised to minimize road accidents and traffic rules violations. He said awareness about traffic rules and uninterrupted traffic flow in the city was top priority.