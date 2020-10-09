Cocaine-laden plane crashes in Mexico

MEXICO CITY: A light aircraft carrying almost half a tonne of cocaine crashed in central Mexico after a high-speed airborne chase with authorities, and two people aboard died, the defense ministry said on Wednesday. Mexican military helicopters intercepted the plane in Mexican airspace and pursued it for hundreds of miles until it ran out of fuel and crashed in Botija, Queretero on Monday, the ministry said in a statement. The plane was loaded with about 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of cocaine, the ministry said.