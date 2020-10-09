New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern poised for big win in election, poll says

By Newsdesk

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s party is projected to be one seat short of being able to govern alone, and has a double-digit lead over its rival, with just over a week to the general election, an opinion poll showed on Thursday. The closely watched 1News-Colmar Brunton poll showed support for Ardern’s Labour party, which is seeking a second term in office, at 47%, unchanged from the last poll on Sept. 28. This means Labour, which is campaigning on its record of bringing the coronavirus pandemic under control within New Zealand’s borders, would have 60 seats in parliament, one short of the 61 seats needed to form a government. Support for its coalition partner the Green Party was at 6%, which would give it eight seats. New Zealand heads to the polls on Oct. 17 and advance voting began on Saturday. The main opposition National Party got 32% support, failing to close a 15 percentage point gap between the parties, despite the tough-talking conservative leader Judith Collins claiming to have won two live debates with Ardern.