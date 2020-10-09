close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
Newsdesk
October 9, 2020

Israel’s parliament to ratify UAE deal on 12th

Newsdesk
October 9, 2020

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that he will bring diplomatic accords with the United Arab Emirates before the Israeli parliament on Oct. 12. Israel and the UAE signed agreements in Washington in September to normalize diplomatic ties and to forge a broad new relationship. Netanyahu said he intends to get cabinet and parliamentary ratification for the deal, which marks a strategic realignment of Middle East countries against Iran.

