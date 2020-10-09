close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
N
Newsdesk
October 9, 2020

Gang war in Rohingya refugee camps

World

DHAKA: A turf war raging between criminal armed groups in Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh has forced thousands of people to flee and at least eight have been killed in clashes in recent days, police and humanitarian workers said on Thursday. Authorities have arrested 12 people after days of gunfire, arson, and abductions by gangs competing for dominance in the sprawling settlement, the world’s largest refugee camp home to more than a million people. “A tense situation is prevailing there,” Rafiqul Islam, an additional police superintendent based in the nearest town of Cox’s Bazar, told media by phone.

