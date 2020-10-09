Qatar makes formal request for F-35 jets

WASHINGTON: Qatar has submitted a formal request to the United States to buy stealthy F-35 fighter jets, three people familiar with the deal said. The request for the Lockheed Martin Co jets was submitted by the Persian Gulf state in recent weeks. A US State Department spokesman said, “As a matter of policy, the United States does not confirm or comment on proposed defense sales or transfers until they are formally notified to Congress.” Keen to counter Iran in the region, the US helps to arm allies including Qatar, host to the largest US military facility in the Middle East, and home to 8,000 US service members and Department of Defense civilian employees.