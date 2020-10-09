Trump attacks loyal aides Pompeo, Barr

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday voiced rare criticism of two of his most steadfast aides, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Bill Barr, less than a month before elections. Fuming in a telephone interview with Fox News, Trump, who has been forced off the campaign trail by a Covid-19 diagnosis, demanded that both cabinet members take action concerning the previous administration of Barack Obama. Trump said Pompeo should find a way to release emails from Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, a longstanding cause for Republican activists who attack her use of a private server while secretary of state. “They´re in the State Department but Mike Pompeo has been unable to get them out, which is very sad, actually,” Trump said. “I´m not happy about him for that reason,” Trump said. “He´s running the State Department — you get them out.

Pompeo has until now been one of the few aides never to cross the mercurial Trump, who has ruthlessly criticized both Pompeo´s and Barr´s predecessors after firing them. Ironically, Pompeo rose to political prominence for his fiery tone in questioning Clinton when he was a congressman looking into the deadly attack on the US mission in Benghazi, Libya. Trump — who is trailing in polls to former vice president Joe Biden — has been urging Barr to prosecute members of the Obama administration for investigating his campaign´s relationship with Russia. “To be honest, Bill Barr is either going to go down as the greatest attorney general in the history of the country or he´s going to go down as a very sad situation,” Trump said. “I mean, I´ll be honest with you, he´s got all the information he needs,” Trump said of indictments.