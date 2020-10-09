COVID-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate

Washington: United States President Donald Trump, who is still being treated for Covid-19, said Thursday he will refuse to take part in the presidential debate next week after it was switched to a virtual format. “I´m not going to do a virtual debate,” he told Fox Business News, saying this was “not acceptable to us.

Trump wants two face-to-face debates with challenger Joe Biden, his campaign said Thursday, nixing a proposed virtual encounter but calling for a final showdown just five days before election day. The second debate, scheduled as a town hall-styled event, was set for October 15 but that timeline is now likely to be scrapped after Trump, who is recovering from Covid-19, rejected the change to a virtual format. An in-person town hall debate, with questions from voters, “should happen on October 22, and accordingly, the third debate should then be shifted back one week to October 29,” just days from the November 3 vote, Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.

Trump accused the bipartisan organizers of trying to “protect” his opponent Joe Biden, who won the chaotic first exchange on September 29 by a wide margin, according to most instant polls.

The Biden campaign said the former vice president looked forward to “speaking directly to the American people,” apparently open to the virtual format.The Commission on Presidential Debates said earlier it was making the change so as to “protect the health and safety of all involved.

It said the debate would have a town hall structure, with the candidates in remote locations. Trump tested positive for Covid last week and spent three days in the hospital before returning to the White House on Monday evening. Even though he was still contagious he dramatically removed his mask upon arriving at the mansion and posed for photographers. Biden has a comfortable lead over Trump in nationwide polls and in most of the key battleground states ahead of the November 3 election.

In other remarks to Fox, Trump said he sees “really good” odds of reaching a deal with Democrats in Congress on a new round of coronavirus stimulus for the battered US economy. “We´re starting to have some very productive talks,” he said, referring specifically to assistance for airlines and $1,200 checks for workers.

“We´re talking about a bigger deal than airlines,” he told Fox Business News. “I think we have a really good chance of doing something.House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been negotiating a huge, new relief package for weeks but differ on how much to spend.

In another development, Facebook said Thursday, it has derailed a campaign using fake accounts to praise US President Donald Trump as part of its latest crackdown on orchestrated deception.