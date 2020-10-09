Captain Safdar appears before KP NAB

PESHAWAR: Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and son-in-law of the party supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office on Thursday.

He is facing the charges of making assets beyond his known sources of income. The sources in the NAB said a team grilled Muhammad Safdar for three hours about his assets but was not satisfied with the responses. The NAB chairman signed the warrant for the arrest of the PML-N leader. It was learnt that Captain (retired) Muhammad Safar was informed about his warrants for arrest.

According to an earlier order of the Peshawar High Court, the NAB was bound to inform a person at least 10 days in advance about his arrest. It may be mentioned here that the NAB KP had launched a probe into the assets of Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar. The deputy commissioners across the province were asked to gather information on the PML-N leaders. It, however, was not confirmed what were the deputy commissioners findings.