Why three bureaucrats opted for premature retirement?

ISLAMABAD: Three reputed senior officers, one belonging to the Pakistan Administrative Service (ex-DMG) and two from the Police Service of Pakistan, have had to resign before their retirement because of the alleged anguish caused to them by the present government.

Two of these officers, Younis Dagha, former secretary finance, and Bashir Memon, ex-DG FIA, were in Grade 22. The third officer, who recently got premature retirement, is Capt (retd) Muhammad Shoaib, a grade 20 officer of the police service.

“It is an extreme form of protest against the worst politicisation of the civil service by the present government,” a senior bureaucrat told The News, adding, “this has happened against all norms of fairplay, rules, civil service traditions and the directions of the superior judiciary.”

Younis Dagha, who had earlier served as secretary housing, secretary power and secretary commerce, was appointed secretary finance by the present government because of the officer’s good reputation and competence. Dagha is among the few Pakistan Administrative Service officers who has served in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and the federal government.

He is known for his uprightness, competence and honesty. Dagha was made OSD within a few weeks of his appointment as federal finance secretary, only because he was not prepared to compromise on certain issues in his negotiations with the IMF. These issues, it is said, had a direct bearing on national sovereignty and could cause hardship for the poor people of the country.

It was reported by The News that despite being secretary finance, he did not attend the last few meetings with the IMF after he was told not to be so tough with the mission representatives.

He was made OSD in the most unceremonious manner and remained OSD for months. Later, he submitted his resignation out of frustration for the unprofessional manner in which he was treated by the government. Although he had three years of service left, he tendered his resignation which was surprisingly accepted by the prime minister within 24 hours. While referring to the established traditions of the bureaucracy, a senior civil servant shared with this scribe that resignations of senior civil servants, submitted in protest, are normally never accepted with such indifference and haste.

Proceeding on leave or tendering one’s resignation is considered a dignified way to express one’s disappointment or protest in the disciplined civil services. But political leaders normally grant interviews to aggrieved officers and redress any perceived wrong. But in the case of Dagha, the resignation was notified with lightning speed.

The resignation of former DG FIA Bashir Memon, who was leading a top anti-graft state agency, was also widely seen within the civil bureaucracy as a consequence of the abuse of authority and the politicisation of the bureaucracy.

In a recent YouTube channel interview, he had revealed that during his tenure, he was summoned to the ‘highest office’ and was told to file a terrorism case against members of the social media cell of the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Memon resigned on November 20, 2019, days before he was supposed to retire, as a mark of protest against being posted out of the FIA so close to his retirement date.

In the interview when journalist Matiullah Jan asked who told him to file a terrorism case, Memon said that he was summoned by the “highest office in Pakistan”. Jan pointedly asked if Prime Minister Imran Khan had attended the meeting Memon was summoned to but the former DG refused to take names. “I said the highest office,” he reiterated.

“[They told me] to take action on this against [Maryam Nawaz’s] social media cell. I didn’t say that this couldn’t be done. I said, under which law? Because we have to work according to the law.”

He added that the government’s ‘expectations’ which it had from the FIA “are being fulfilled”. In response to a question, Memon said that the government expected the FIA to “do exactly what NAB (the National Accountability Bureau) has done”.

The government, however, has denied Memon’s allegation. Like Dagha, his resignation was accepted and in his case his pension was stopped. He has now approached the Islamabad High Court against the non-release of his pension amount.

The latest in this string of resignations is Capt (retd) Muhammad Shoaib, another well-reputed and well-spoken police officer. Capt (retd) Shoaib had conducted some years ago an inquiry against a director of FIA belonging to KP on charges of human smuggling and corruption.

The complaint was made to the Government of Pakistan by a European country. In a subsequent inquiry, Shoaib proved all the allegations despite the huge pressure on him.

After the 2018 elections when the new government came to power, the inquiry was filed and the accused officer was posted to a senior position in the Punjab police. Even prime minister IK was briefed about this case and he personally interviewed Capt Shoaib and ordered strict action against the accused Director of FIA.

But, sources said, nothing happened against the guilty party. Instead, the inquiry officer Capt Shaoib, a grade 20 PSP officer, began to be hounded. Despite an impeccable service record, he was not promoted and his transfer to a most coveted position in the UN peacekeeping force was refused.

Frustrated and unable to get justice from the present government, Shoaib submitted his resignation. Once again, the PM accepted his resignation immediately. “Such victimisation of honest, hard-working and upright officers has never happened in the history of the civil service in this country,” commented a senior bureaucrat.