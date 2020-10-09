‘Promotion of economic activities top priority’

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Senator Syed Shibli Faraz has said provision of business friendly environment and promotion of economic activities is the priority of the government.

He said this while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday. Shibli Faraz said economic dependence affects a county’s free foreign affairs. The minister said the government was also making all out efforts to enhance the economic outreach and increase the exports. He stressed on the need to strengthen institution for problem solving and public prosperity. Highlighting the importance of art in promoting positive image of the country in the world he said government is providing opportunities to promote creative capabilities.

Meanwhile, Shibli Faraz vowed to promote the country’s soft image, besides generating foreign exchange by facilitating filmmakers, broadcasters, content generators to export their products to foreign audiences. In his opening remarks in a conference entitled ‘Earning Foreign Exchange by Promoting Soft Power’ under Prime Ministers’ outreach initiative, the minister said Pakistan was facing the dearth of foreign exchange as there was a huge imbalance between the country’s imports and exports. “The independence of an indebted country is compromised besides facing difficulties in making foreign policy,’ he said, adding that the exports should be enhanced for making the country economically strong. The minister said the government had tasked various ministries and divisions to promptly resolve the issues of film industry by joint efforts on the pattern of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). He said NCOC held daily meetings to discuss and analyse the latest situation about coronavirus and made consensus decisions to contain the spread of the pandemic. The conference was organised by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for identifying domestic and international support needed to improve the country’s comparative advantage in the media sector.

The forum was arranged to identify bottlenecks and hurdles in making quality films, develop specific roadmap that lays out roles, responsibilities and devise a strategy to smoothen the hurdles in exporting media products. Shibli said some foreign dramas had attracted the attention of the nation. The people watched the dramas with enthusiasm, he said, adding a popular Turkish drama was being aired in Pakistan which had also given financial benefits to its producing country. He urged the film producers and others to identify top countries where Pakistan might have a comparative advantage in media sector.