Disqualification case: Vawda submits written reply to ECP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Thursday submitted a written reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the disqualification case.

A four-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the disqualification petition against Vawda, who challenged the ECP’s jurisdiction during the last hearing, through his lawyer.

His lawyer, Muhammad bin Mohsin, submitted a written reply to the Commission, stating that the petitioner should have approached the Speaker National Assembly.

He pointed out that there was no court decision against Faisal Vawda, while the petitioner had not submitted any petition in fixed time. He maintained that the petition filed against the minister could not be seen as an election petition and the petitioner should have filed the petition with the Election Tribunal. It was contended in the written reply that the basis of the petition against Faisal Vawda was newspaper news and the petitioner neither proved allegations against him not did he clarify under which law the petitions were filed.

To his argument that the ECP could only conduct inquiry, but could not disqualify any member on its own, ECP Member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi made it clear that the electoral body could disqualify any legislator. The petitioner Hashim Mandokhail’s lawyer said the petition was filed over two years back and that the ECP might now decide the case and added Faisal Vawda was a US citizen by birth.