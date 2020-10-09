Rabbani demands ending game of calling someone traitor

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s former chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Thursday calls to end the game of declaring traitor to those who struggle for the rule of law.

“The game of calling those who struggle for the rule of law, against rule by law as traitor, must end and Pakistani state must realise that we are living in 2020 and not in 1947 when the narrative of traitor and sedition was used to suppress the people,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Senator Rabbani said in the given internal and international situation such a narrative will have far reaching consequences for the Federation. He said a brief resume of a ‘traitor’ in the sub-continent is as the historical rot of calling opponents ‘traitor’ and charging them with sedition is from the British Raj.

He said Pakistan’s colonial state structures, which continue till date, have used this mantra ruthlessly against those who dissent from their centrist and authoritarian agenda. He said all those who question the power structure of the ruling elite, be they; politicians, nationalists, intellectuals, academia, students, labour or civil society members, have been dubbed as traitors or security risks.

Raza Rabbani said till now ‘the traitors’ were confined to Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for the first time, a part of Punjab’s elite is so targeted, which will have its own political and historical consequences. He said, “Section 196, Criminal Procedure Code, 1898, provides for prosecution, “No court shall take cognizance of any offence punishable under Chapter VI of Pakistan Penal Code…………..unless upon complaint made by order of, or under authority from the Federal Government or the Provincial Government concerned, or some officer empowered in this behalf by either of the two Governments”.

He said government, after the Supreme Court ruled in the matter of Mustafa Impex, means the federal or provincial cabinet. “There is a string of judgments of the Supreme and high courts on the question of prior sanction. In such circumstances, he said the individual(s) who, if correct, acted on their own, need to be identified and enquired as to what was the motivational factor behind them.” Raza Rabbani said the government, to show its bona fide, should support the ‘Private Member Bill’ moved by me for an amendment in Section 124-A PPC which is pending before a Standing Committee of the Senate. He said the State of Pakistan, internally and externally, is in a fragile position and the Federation cannot afford destabilisation. “The FIR should be disposed of by declaring it ‘C’ Class,” he said.