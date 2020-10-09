Xi greets Imran

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his letter President Xi congratulated PM on his 68th birthday and reaffirmed his government’s firm resolve to further strengthen the all-weather close ties between Pakistan and China. Pak-China friendship is time tested he said and added that whatever the situation evolves Pak-China friendship will continue. Pakistan and China will work together for progress prosperity and peace in the region the president added.