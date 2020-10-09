AJK PM lauds friendly countries’ help for quake-hit areas

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has lauded the role of friendly courtiers, international organisation and institutions, OIC and Asian Development Bank for their vibrant financial support for the reconstruction and development of the earthquake affected areas of Azad Kashmir.

He was addressing a ceremony on Thursday held in connection with the inauguration of Government Girls High School, Plate, completed at a cost of over Rs51 million funded by the OIC and IDB. The prime minister highly appreciated the financial assistance extended by ADB for the reconstruction of more than 315 educational institutions throughout AJK which were damaged due to the devastating earthquake in October 8, 2005.