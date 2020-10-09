Appointment of PSB Dy DG declared illegal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the appointment of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy Director General Shahid Islam as illegal and issued directives to the federal government to look into the matter.

Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran of the IHC announced the verdict which was reserved previously by the bench after listening arguments from the both sides at large. The court ordered to immediately remove Shahid Islam from the post and also declared his promotion decision dated October 18, 2013 as null and void. However, the court gave legal protection to the decision taken by him as deputy director general in office. It may be mentioned here that a petitioner had challenged the promotion of Shahid Islam and adopted the stance that rules had been violated in his appointment as PSB deputy director general.