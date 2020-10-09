China’s Communist Party donates masks, PPE to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: China has generously sent surgical masks and Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) to Pakistan’s parliament, ministries and political parties amid the fears of a second wave of the coronavirus, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

The Central Communist Party of China donated 54,000 protection masks to Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Advisor for Communist Party of China Bayazeed Kansi handed over the masks to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here.

The foreign minister thanked the Central Communist Party of China for donating these masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The masks and PPEs were handed over to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani last week. Earlier, the International Department of Communist Party of China (IDCPC) donated 500,400 masks and 2100 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to a number of political parties in Pakistan.

The other recipients include the Senate of Pakistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, government of Balochistan and Pakistan’s Embassy in China. The announcement for donations was made during the second Conference CPEC Joint Consultation Mechanism (JCM) of political Parties held in Beijing on August 20, 2020. The IDCPC had nominated Bayazeed Kasi, to take charge of the delivery of materials to the designated recipients.

The donated items were airlifted to Pakistan via the National Disaster Management Authority’s special flight planned on September 10, 2020. At the recently concluded Second Conference of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Joint Consultation Mechanism, the CPC had announced the donation of medical supplies to Pakistan Political parties and institutions including 500,400 surgical masks - 278 cartons, each contains 1,800 masks - and 2100 PPE.

Pakistan and China’s cooperation in fighting the coronavirus is only a small part of the historic brotherhood between all-weather friends. China has always supported Pakistan through thick and thin. Pakistan also tries to do its bit within its resources, the report added.