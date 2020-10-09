MCI mayor resignation still ‘in the air’

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written back to the resigned mayor of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to submit his resignation to the relevant forum i.e. the Local Government (LG).

Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz had tendered his resignation in protest Tuesday, accusing the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of interfering in the local bodies of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and taking away all MCI powers.

The resigned mayor had sent the resignation to the ECP chief election commissioner, a few months before his tenure was to be completed. PTI had twice filed a reference against Sheikh Ansar and removed him from office while the court restored him.

A copy of the ECP letter with this correspondent says that as the related provisions of the Islamabad Territory Local Government, 2015, Ansar Aziz should submit his resignation to the local government and it would issue formal notification of vacant the office. “You are hereby informed accordingly to proceed further under the law and put up your resignation to the relevant forum,” it says.

Referring to his resignation, the ECP drew his the resigned mayor’s attention to Sections 33 and 36 of the Islamabad Territory Local Government Act, 2015, which say: Section 33; a mayor, deputy mayor, chairman or vice-chairman or member may resign his office by tendering resignation in writing under his hand to the local government of which he is mayor, deputy mayor, chairman or vice-chairman.

And that the resignation tendered under subsection 1 shall be deemed to have been accepted and effective forthwith and the local government shall forward copies of resignation to the ECP and the government.

It also explained the Section 36 that pertains to notification of election, resignation and removal: the government shall notify, a, vacation of office owing to resignation or death of member, b, the election, appointment or vacation of office due to any cause, of the mayor, deputy mayor, chairman or vice-chairman.