Fri Oct 09, 2020
October 9, 2020

Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday agreed to enhance bilateral ties and continue close collaboration on all issues of mutual interest. In a telephonic conversation, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional situation and issues of common interest.

Qureshi underlined that Pakistan and United Arab Emirates enjoyed deep, historic and fraternal ties and also mentioned the millions of Pakistanis living in the UAE who played an important role in development of UAE for decades. He expressed satisfaction that the two brotherly countries fully supported each other in every difficult hour including during the situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

Qureshi thanked the Emirati foreign minister for taking special care of Pakistani community in UAE during the pandemic.

