Marriyum tells people: Don’t lose heart, country’s reins will be in Nawaz’s hands again

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said people should not lose heart, as the reins of the country would be in the hands of Nawaz Sharif again soon.

Talking to the media here, she said the time was not far away when soon, by the grace of God, the reins of the country would be in the hands of Nawaz Sharif, a prime minister who gave people jobs, economic relief and a better and stronger Pakistan.

She alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government arrested Shahbaz Sharif to divert the public attention from the increase in the electricity prices. She said the treason cases were filed to divert people and media's attention from the electricity bomb, being dropped on the public. She said the PTI government was diverting people’s attention from the exorbitant increase in electricity prices. But, she added, the good news for the nation was that that was the last time the government had dropped the inflation bomb on people, because after this, they would soon be ousted.

Marriyum said the treason cases are a sign of the fear and frustration of this government. She said the PML-N welcomed the National Accountability Bureau chairman threat of declaring Nawaz Sharif an absconder with drums and megaphones in every city and village of the country.

She said she would dare the NAB chairman, its director generals to hang drums by their neck and go to every city and village announcing Nawaz's name. She lambasted the NAB chairman's statement saying "he does not even know the ethics of talking about thrice elected prime minister of Pakistan, who made the country a nuclear power, who connected the federating units with a network of motorways, who rescued the country from the darkness of load-shedding, who made the country an emerging economy and who did not let fall of Kashmir like Imran, who made Pakistan's economy and defence so strong that the Indian prime minister came to his doorstep himself".

Marriyum said the government hiked the price of every commodity and utility of public use, from sugar, wheat, flour, medicine, gas, electricity. And inflation is pushing Pakistan's industry and businesses to the ground.

She slammed the ban on Nawaz Sharif's speech broadcast and said the people of Pakistan were not just listening but agreeing with every word Nawaz says.

She said the Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (Pemra) notification to ban the broadcast of Nawaz on TV was "unconstitutional". "The government is worried and Prime Minister Imran Khan was using the state's authority out of 'fear'," she said, adding that the premier was "sending a message" after having Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider nominated in a sedition and treason case.

The PML-N spokesperson claimed that during Nawaz's tenure, political opponents were not nominated in treason cases.