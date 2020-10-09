close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2020

Pervaiz orders early completion of PA building

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that no further delay in the construction of Punjab Assembly’s new building will be tolerated. He said that he would inspect the construction work every week. Pervaiz Elahi along with Law Minister Basharat Raja, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Buildings Department officers visited the under-construction PA building here Thursday and issued directions for its completion in all respects at the earliest.

Latest News

More From Pakistan