Girl accuses cops of harassment

LAHORE: A female student staying in a local hotel has accused two police officers of forcefully breaking into her room at midnight and asking indecent questions, and another cop of harassment.

The incident of police officers harassing a student staying in a hotel in the Sunder police area come to light as the student made her video statement and CCTV footage public. According to the student, she was staying in a hotel and suddenly at midnight the room door was knocked. On opening the door, two police officers forcefully entered the room and asked her indecent questions. Ten minutes after they left, another police officer entered the room and verbally harassed her. The third police officer who forcefully entered the room kept introducing himself as incharge, she added. The victim said that the police officer abused her filthily and kept her harassing. She said that she had rented the room in the hotel after providing every identity document to the management. Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said that IG Punjab Inam Ghani has taken notice of incident and summoned immediate report from the CCPO Lahore.

Minister takes notice of rape: Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has taken notice of rape of an eight-year-old girl in Chiniot and issued orders for immediate arrest of the accused. He demanded a report from RPO Faisalabad on the investigation so far. On arrest of one accused, the law minister directed the police to take solid steps for arrest of the remaining culprits. He expressed sympathy to the bereaved family and assured that justice and relief would be ensured.