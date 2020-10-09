JI to launch drive against price-hike

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq announced launching a countrywide movement against skyrocketing price-hike and inflation, predicting the government would end prematurely if masses’ problems were not resolved immediately.

A committee has been constituted headed by naib ameer Liaqat Baloch to chalk out the schedule of the movement, he said while addressing a press conference after presiding over the concluding session of a two-day JI Central Executive Council meeting at Mansoora here on Thursday.

Sirajul Haq ruled out possibility of joining hand with so-called mainstream opposition parties’ campaign against the rulers.

“Other opposition parties’ agenda is different from the JI’s,” he said, adding the opposition parties acted in the past as facilitator of the government and still they were not posing any threat to the ruling party. The PTI, the PML-N and the PPP, he said, were the sides of the same coin and people had started fully recognising them now. The feudal lords, sugar mafias, agents of the imperialistic forces, he added, were part of the three parties and their only mission was to serve the cause of their foreign masters and loot the resources of the country.

Three more diagnosed with dengue: Three more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 131 this year so far, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Thursday.

The patients were confirmed as dengue virus positive one each in Lahore, Gujranwala and Dera Ghazi Khan. Nine dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.

Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places. In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 36 and 13 confirmed cases of dengue virus respectively this year so far. Islamabad, however, confirmed 28 cases of dengue virus.

The dengue larvae have been found in 5,653 houses in Lahore and 2,087 houses in Rawalpindi in the last one week. The presence of dengue larvae has been found at 329 outdoor spots in Lahore and 204 outdoor places in Rawalpindi in the last one week.

Nawaz fought against dictatorship: Hashmi: PML-N leader Javed Hashmi has said Nawaz Sharif is his leader and he fought against dictatorship.

He was talking to party workers here on Thursday. He said Nawaz Sharif had sacrificed his life, family, brother and daughter in fighting against dictators.

He said so far he has not accepted anyone as his leader but today he announced that Nawaz Sharif was his only leader.