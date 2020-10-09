Chaki atta price jumps to Rs80 per kg after Rs8 increase in a month

LAHORE: Following continuous upward trend in wheat price in the open market, chaki atta price jumped by Rs8 per kg since September 7, to Rs80 per kg. Atta Chaki Owners Association on about a month ago increased price of flour by two rupees to Rs74 per kg. According to a central leader of the association, wheat rate in the open market surged to over Rs2500 per maund. With such a high price of wheat, he observed, we are unable to maintain price of flour at previous levels. It may be noted that at several places, chaki atta is being sold at Rs 85 to 86 per kg.