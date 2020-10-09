Injured girl thrown out of vehicle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Some unidentified car riders after injuring a girl threw her out of the moving vehicle on Ferozepur Road, Kahna, Thursday. The girl has been identified as Ishrat, 28. She was thrown out of the car by her cousin upon being rejecting his marriage proposal, police said. The girl was admitted to a hospital.