close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2020

Injured girl thrown out of vehicle

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2020

LAHORE: Some unidentified car riders after injuring a girl threw her out of the moving vehicle on Ferozepur Road, Kahna, Thursday. The girl has been identified as Ishrat, 28. She was thrown out of the car by her cousin upon being rejecting his marriage proposal, police said. The girl was admitted to a hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan