Valuables, vehicles taken away

LAHORE: Robbers Thursday deprived citizens of valuables and vehicles. Robbers looted Rs 130,000 from the shop of Abdul Sami in Harbanspura, Rs 171,000 from the pharmacy of Faisal in Naseerabad, Rs 260,000 from the cashier of a Speedo bus in Bhatti Gate, Rs 145,000 from Waqas in Millat Park, Rs 50,000 from the family of Adnan in Sanda, Rs 270,000 and a cell phone from Bushra Bibi in Chung, Rs 213,000 and cell phones from Usman and his friend in Sabzazar, Rs 5,000 from Jameel in Mustafa Town, Rs 84,000 from Azahr in Shalamar, cash and a bike from Abdul Rehman in Sanda, and cash and a bike from Dr Asim in Shafiqabad. Thieves took away valuables worth Rs 1.8m from the house of Lateef in Defence C, and valuables worth Rs 1.7m from the house of Islam in Defence B.