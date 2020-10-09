PPP minister accuses Ismail, Zaidi of betraying Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government earlier granted permission for construction on the two islands off the Karachi’s coast in the interest of the local fishermen perceiving that it would lead to development in the province.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah also charge sheeted the Sindh governor and federal minister, “If you, Ali Zaidi (Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs’) and Imran Ismail (Sindh Governor), are sons of the soil then why you are betraying Sindh?” he said. He said that Ali Zaidi and Imran Ismail should not have supported the ordinance.

Nasir Shah said that the issue could have been easily resolved but the ruling PTI turned it unduly controversial by promulgating the ordinance. He said the federal government also desisted from tabling the ordinance in the National Assembly or showing its mala-fide intentions. The minister said “the PTI always does its best to turn every national interest issue controversial.” He said that first of all talks should have been on the issue of local fishermen before starting any development on the islands. He said that the federal government instead promulgated the ordinance. He said that such an ordinance was not even promulgated by any of the dictators.

Nasir Shah said the ordinance has provision for stern punishment for anyone resisting its implementation. The ordinance, he said also authorises the federal authorities to raze down any structure.