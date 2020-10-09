Chehlum observed amid tight security

LAHORE: Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala was observed Thursday across the country with traditional religious solemnity and spirit to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

In Lahore, the rituals of Chehlum were observed amid tight security arrangements. Mobile phone service was suspended in certain areas and pillion riding was banned while additional police patrolling and monitoring was carried out from various points.

Various Majalis and Matam gatherings were held in different city Imambargahs. While a number of Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different Imambargahs and marched through their respective routes peacefully.

The central Zuljinnah procession was taken out from Haveli Alif Shah Delhi Gate in the morning and passed through its traditional route before concluding at Karbala Gamay Shah late at night.

Special measures were taken to ensure security and facilitation of thousands of chest beating and Noha reciting mourners. Uniformed and plainclothes policemen guarded all entry points to the route of the procession while unnecessary entry points were sealed off and entry was allowed on the route only from walk through gates and scanning by metal detectors. Hundreds of police personnel and special units were deployed on rooftops of the buildings along the routes and other sensitive points.

District government and police officers made special arrangements on and around the route of the central Zuljinnah procession including strict check on pillion riding and keeping close eye on suspects in the sensitive areas. Police commandoes and army personnel were guarding sensitive places and the areas along the routes of Chehlum processions.

This year’s Chehlum had another new feature as for the first time thousands of men, women and children holding Alam marched from all parts of the city in form of large and small groups towards the end point of the procession to imitate the Arbaeen Walk. Arbaeen Walk is a regular feature of Shia rituals held every year in Iraq where millions of people walk from Najaf to Karbala to commemorate the travel of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. Different Shia leaders had appealed to the followers to imitate Arbaeen Walk in Pakistan in an attempt to counter huge rallies held in Karachi last month. Some leaders said the Arbaeen walk was held in Pakistan to compensate for the ritual in Iraq where government had sharply reduced the number of visitors in view of the threats of coronavirus spread. Elite force jawans on ten vehicles performed security duties from start of procession at Haveli Alaf Shah to its culmination at Karbala Gamay Shah.

In order to avoid the possible mixing up of the participants of the procession with thousands of devotees gathered at the concluding ceremonies of the 3-day Urs at Data Darbar near Bhaati Gate, the procession was delayed after the evening was scheduled to reach the nearby Karbala Gamay Shah late at night well after the Urs proceedings had concluded.

A Majlis was held at Karbala Gamay Shah after the culmination of the procession where noted Zakerin highlighted the significance of the Karbala incident and the philosophy of martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.