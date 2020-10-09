Kh Asif skips appearance before NAB

LAHORE: PML-N leader Khwaja Asif on Thursday skipped his appearance before the NAB Lahore in an Iqama inquiry.

A counsel of Khwaja Asif appeared instead and submitted a reply on his behalf. The NAB Lahore had summoned Kh Asif and M/s International and Mechanical and Electric Companyâ€™s Managing Director Elias Salloum in the Iqama inquiry against the PML-N leader. According to the NAB, Kh Asif during previous hearings before the NAB had admitted that he was a UAE Iqama holder from 2004 to 2014 and remained an employee of the International and Mechanical and Electric Company as its legal adviser and received Rs 136 million as income from the said employment.