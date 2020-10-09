LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has termed making Maulana Fazlur Rehman chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as shocking.

Talking to a private TV channel here Thursday, he said the Maulana had always done politics of Wasool in the name of Asool (principle). The minister said making Maulana Fazlur Rehman the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was shocking. How Fazlur Rehman who had not won National Assembly seat would represent the opposition, he questioned.

He claimed that in the absence of PML-N and S League, M-League was free to undermine the party politics. People have unwavering confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he is taking the country in the right direction, he said. Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz were hatching conspiracies against the institutions, he added. The patriotic people approach the police stations to register treason cases against them when they see their conspiracies.

He claimed the man who was behind the registration of sedition case was not a government representative. The minister said that opposition had started working to fool the masses but conspiracies of disunited opposition parties could not cause any harm to the government. The provincial minister claimed that JUI-F chief helped in clearing the way for Nawazâ€™s travel abroad by his Azadi March. Now let us see the outcome of new Maulana-PML-N nexus, he said.