Seven killed in road accidents

SUKKUR: Seven, including three women, were killed in different road accidents in Kashmore and other cities on Thursday. Four people died following a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Dodali Check Post, Kashmore. They were identified as Shoukat Ali, Ms Janatay, Ms Qasir and Zulekha. A motorcyclist Arjan Das was killed in Mirwah Gorchani following collision between two motorcycles. Similarly, Abdul Rehman Jokhio was killed in Gharo when his motorcycle collided with another motorcycle. A truck driver was killed when his vehicle overturned near Nooribad.