close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 9, 2020

Seven killed in road accidents

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 9, 2020

SUKKUR: Seven, including three women, were killed in different road accidents in Kashmore and other cities on Thursday. Four people died following a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Dodali Check Post, Kashmore. They were identified as Shoukat Ali, Ms Janatay, Ms Qasir and Zulekha. A motorcyclist Arjan Das was killed in Mirwah Gorchani following collision between two motorcycles. Similarly, Abdul Rehman Jokhio was killed in Gharo when his motorcycle collided with another motorcycle. A truck driver was killed when his vehicle overturned near Nooribad.

Latest News

More From Pakistan