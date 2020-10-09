2005 earthquake anniversary observed amid protests

MANSEHRA: The people of Balakot on Thursday took to the streets on the 15th anniversary of the 2005 devastating earthquake and blocked Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to traffic for over eight hours to demand allotment of plots in New Balakot City Housing project.

“We want an immediate allotment of plots at the New Balakot City Housing project and reconstruction of health and educational infrastructure, which couldn’t be rebuilt even 15 years after the tragedy,” Javed Iqbal, the president of the trader’s body in Balakot, told a protest rally taken out in connection with the 15th anniversary of the 2005 earthquake.

The activists of the New Balakot Tehreek also staged a separate rally and blocked Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road at Ayub Bridge, suspending the traffic between Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The president of trader’s body, Javed Iqbal, said that the successive governments didn’t pay any heed to the problems being faced by the residents of the red zone in Balakot. Mian Ashraf said people of Balakot didn’t accept the public-private partnership to develop the New Balakot City Housing project.