PLL-KE accord promises Karachiites self-reliance in power generation

ISLAMABAD: In a major breakthrough promising self-reliance in power generation for Karachiites, the state-owned Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and K-Electric have signed Heads of Agreement (HOA) for supply of RLNG to the newly planned 900 MW power plant at Port Qasim (BQPS-III).

“Yes, Managing Director Pakistan LNG Limited Masood Nabi and CEO K. Electric Monis Alvi have signed Head of Agreement for supply of RLN to 900MW BQPS-III,” confirmed the PLL management saying both sides had signed the agreement the other day.

The official, privy to the development, said now negotiations on the Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) would begin immediately. “And the term of the HOA is 5 years for supply of gas to K-Electric from January 2021 to December 2025 at a tariff notified by the Ogra,” he said. Under the Agreement, he said, PLL will supply 150mmcfd RLNG to K-Electric to meet its power demand.

The 900MW BQPS-III owned by K-Electric will come on stream early next year and PLL has been nominated by the government to supply LNG. This is a big step towards breaking the monopolies of gas companies — Sui Southern and Sui Northern. And more importantly, RLNG supply deal is to commercial one that will be based on take or pay mode.

However, K-Electric is laying down an approximately 2km pipeline, which will be completed within 4-5 months. The RLNG will be supplied to the mega power plant of K. Electric from the PGPCL terminal.

BQPS-III will be a double fuel power plant of 900MW at Port Qasim that will run on re-gasified LNG and High Speed Diesel as fuels where in a detailed briefing was imparted. The project will be having 59 percent efficiency and its gas, steam turbines and generators and condensers will be provided by Siemens, Germany and the USA whereas the plant will be installed by Chinese companies.

According to KE management, the existing low efficiency and 30-year-old unit 3 & 4 of BQPS-I (derated capacity of 150 MW each) will be decommissioned so the net increase in power supply will be at 550-600MW.

The first unit of 450 MW of BQPS-III is expected to commence commercial operations by summer 2021 and another unit of 450 MW will come on stream by December 2021.

BQPS-III latest units are designed for a life span of 30 years and shall play a pivotal role in addressing the supply-demand gap of power. More importantly, BQPS-III Project also includes upgradation and expansion of four Grid Stations located at Korangi, Landhi, Pipri and Qayyumabad.