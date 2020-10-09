close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 9, 2020

Three killed in Bannu clash

National

BANNU: At least three persons were killed in a clash between two groups in the Janikhel area on Thursday. The sources said Maulvi Ishaq group and Saddar Hayat group exchanged fire in Hindikhel locality of Janikhel in which three persons were killed. The dead were identified as Ikramullah, Qismatullah and Sanaullah. An unidentified person also sustained injuries in the clash, police sources said.

