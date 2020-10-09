JI to launch drive against price-hike

LAHORE: JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq announced launching a countrywide movement against skyrocketing price-hike and inflation, predicting the government would end prematurely if masses’ problems were not resolved immediately.

A committee has been constituted headed by naib ameer Liaqat Baloch to chalk out the schedule of the movement, he said while addressing a press conference after presiding over the concluding session of a two-day JI Central Executive Council meeting at Mansoora here on Thursday.

Sirajul Haq ruled out possibility of joining hand with so-called mainstream opposition parties’ campaign against the rulers.

“Other opposition parties’ agenda is different from the JI’s,” he said, adding the opposition parties acted in the past as facilitator of the government and still they were not posing any threat to the ruling party. The PTI, the PML-N and the PPP, he said, were the sides of the same coin.