KP govt, Wapda to jointly prepare uplift package for Mohmand district

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) will jointly prepare a development package for Mohmand tribal district. The developmental package will consist of projects of road infrastructure, health facilities, clean drinking water and other projects of public welfare. The chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will announce the package during his visit to the district in near future.

This was revealed at a meeting of Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (r) Muzzamil Hussain with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at Chief Ministerâ€™s Secretariat the other day. Matters related to the under construction Mohmand Dam came under discussion in the meeting.

Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Energy and Power department Zubair Khan and other high-ups of Wapda were also present. On the occasion, the chief minister was briefed about the progress so far made on the under-construction Mohmand dam. The chief minister termed the Mohmand dam project a significant one for the development of Mohmand district.