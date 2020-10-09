â€˜Melting glaciers threatening communities, water supplyâ€™

Islamabad: Pakistan has more glacial ice than any other country outside polar regions but its melt rate is doubling from climate change and thus, threatening local communities and 50 per cent of the country's water supply, said British High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr Christian Turner CMG.

The envoy said the UKAid was helping Pakistan address the issue. During his first trip to the northern parts of the country, Dr Christian Turner said the landscapes in the region were some of the most beautiful in the world but climate change was impacting the area turning out to be a real challenge for everyone. "It's really important that we all work together to tackle climate change and of course the melting that is happening. Our world is our responsibility," he said. The envoy said he was looking to boost tourism, tackle climate change and support local communities in the region. "Sustainable tourism in Pakistan can create jobs, support local communities, and preserve heritage and the environment."

The envoy said he had met inspiring women in the region's schools, communities and business and was pleased to award the Scottish scholarships to young women in Gilgit.