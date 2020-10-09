Bringing 20m children to schools a challenge, says Shafqat Mahmood

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said on Thursday that more than 20 million children were out-of-schools in the country, which was a major challenge for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

“Though our government has been giving much importance to education sector in accordance with the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, a big challenge we are facing is to bring 20 million children to schools,” Mahmood told the investiture ceremony of the newly appointed ‘commanders’ at the Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi here.

The principal of the college, Brigadier (r) Abdul Hafiz, also addressed the gathering, which was attended by the cadets and parents. The federal minister greeted the parents, saying it was an honour for them that their children were getting education in such a prestigious educational institution but a large number of the children of the country were still deprived of the basic education.

“Thanks to the Almighty Allah, we closed our educational institutions just after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country and reopened them at an opportune time as most of the countries worldwide, including India, are still facing the spike in the cases and educations activities are still suspended there,” said Shafqat Mahmood.

He stressed upon the cadets and college administration to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.

“We don’t want to halt educational activities in the country but it is also a responsibility of the students and teachers to strictly follow the SOPs,” said the minister. He administered the oath to the newly appointed commanders and also witnessed swimming competitions.