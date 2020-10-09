KP govt moves to control price-hike

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday moved into action to control the price-hike and ordered the relevant officials to take action against hoarders. The decision was taken at a KP cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said an official handout.

The cabinet meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants to chief minister, chief secretary, additional chief secretary and administrative secretaries. To discourage hoarding and put prices under control, the provincial ministers and district administration would visit bazaars, check rates and ensure that the officially issued price-lists were conspicuously placed.

Earlier, the cabinet was briefed about the wheat situation in the province. It was informed that the provincial government had already ordered the import of 6,60,000 metric tonnes of wheat through Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASCO) and Trading Corporation of Pakistan to meet the wheat shortage in the province. Up to 2,18, 000 metric tonnes have already landed in the province out of which 3,000 metric tonnes on a daily basis are being provided to the flourmills and the process started from the 6th of August .

The cabinet approved amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sugar Factories Control Act 1950 to ensure timely crushing and prevent the artificial shortage of sugar. The factories starting delay crushing would be fined. The cabinet was told that the government is giving subsidy on this to ensure the provision of atta on subsidized rates. The remaining wheat will reach by December. It approved the first-ever commerce and trade strategy 2019-23 which will be conveyed to the federal government.

Under the strategy, bazaars would be established at the border areas, the business community would be given incentives and an environment of ease to business, the departments would be digitally interlinked, promotional units set up for trade development, Huner Melas conducted and the technical and professional activities arranged under the strategy.