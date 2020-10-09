AGP meets State Bank governor

KARACHI: The Auditor General of Pakistan, Javaid Jahangir, met with Governor State Bank of Pakistan Baqar Raza here on Thursday. During the meeting, Governor State Bank appreciated the role of Auditor-General of Pakistan towards accountability and better financial management in Pakistan.

He stressed the importance of collaboration and combined efforts for bringing more transparency in government spending and improved financial management practices.The Auditor General of Pakistan reviewed the progress of first quarter of Audit Plan 2020-21 with major focus on government expenditure on COVID-19 related activities.

He stressed the need to shift audit focus from traditional transaction-based auditing to issue-based auditing having public importance. He also highlighted the importance of auditor to remain relevant to the expectation of stakeholders and select issues which are current and meets expectation of public.