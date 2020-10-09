Islamabad police proud of their martyrs, says IGP

Islamabad : The police in the national capital like their compatriots elsewhere in the country have added a golden chapter in the history, written with blood of their martyrs.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar while inaugurating the barracks at Tarnol police station named after two martyred Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Mohsin Zafar and Sajjad Ahmed who sacrificed their lives during encounter with terrorists at Chungi no. 26. The family members of the martyred cops and DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, AIG Muhammad Suleman, SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP (CTD) Syed Mustafa Tanveer and senior police officials as jawans were also present on the occasion.

The IGP along with family members of the martyred cops unveiled the plaques at barracks as well as check posts and prayed for the departed souls.